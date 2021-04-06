Lawrence County names Walker as new football coach

Lawrence County High School has its new head football coach.
In a special Facebook broadcast of The Shauns's Show Monday night, the school officially announced Trent Walker as the 41st head coach of the Red Devils.
Walker replaces former head coach Rich Dutton who left to take the head job at Grissom High School. In nine seasons with the Red Devils Dutton compiled a 38-56 record while taking the team to four of its 10 playoff appearances in school history.
A native of Cullman, Alabama, Walker makes his way one county North after serving as an assistant to the Bearcats.
"One thing I've always had a passion for is coaching," Walker said during the broadcast. "The coaches that I had, outside of my dad, were the most influential people I had in my life."
Walker got his start coaching as a volunteer in college at Guntersville High School before he was offered a student coaching job at Auburn University where he worked one year under Tommy Tuberville and one Year under Gene Chizik. After graduating from Auburn in 2010 he served as a quality control coach for the Tigers during the 2010 National Championship season.
"I don't wear that ring," Walker said. "But the way I talk about it is wherever I'm at I want to get that place a ring too."
Walker got his first full time job in Virginia at Virginia Military Institute before coming back to Alabama to coach Gadsden City. Walker then returned to Cullman to coach under his high school coach Mark Britton. He has spent the last five seasons with the Bearcats where he has been offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special team’s coordinator at various times.
"I've donned a lot of hats and I feel like I've been preparing for this moment for a long time," Walker said of his hire at Lawrence County. "One thing we're going to do here is not beat ourselves, I believe that's how you win games. We're going to work hard, execute and run the ball to establish a physical identity."
