Hatton’s season ends in loss to Lexington

FLORENCE—The Hatton Hornets season came to an unfortunate end this past Monday.
The Lady Hornets fell to Lexington 58-49 in the first round of the Class 2A, Area 16 tournament.
Lexington let some emotion show when the final buzzer sounded. The players shook hands and darted off to the locker room.
Coach Hunter Killen sprinted in behind them and the cheering ensued after the Golden Bears’ 58-49 win against Hatton in the Class 2A, Area 16 tournament.
The theatrics were all warranted. The win was a big deal to Lexington as the Hornets beat the Bears in last year’s sub-region game. That was enough motivation throughout the summer and this season, especially when Hatton joined the area.
“It was sweet, man. I’m excited. That’s the team that put us out last year,” Killen said. “It’s extra special to play them again and to get some revenge, really.”
Stults scored 24 points to lead Lexington (17-10). Arrowsmith had 14, including four 3-pointers and Maddie Holden 10. Kailyn Quails put in 21 points, Dagen Brown 13 and Brianna Oliver 10 for Hatton (19-7).
The Hornets erased a nine-point halftime deficit to enter the fourth quarter tied. Stults scored 12 points in the final frame to help the Golden Bears pull away.
“I think we kind of held on to that and that’s what drove us. Tonight is one we really wanted,” Stults said.
Lexington faces Mars Hill in the area championship on Thursday. Both will play a subregional game next week as well.
“That’s what makes this win even more special,” Killen said. “We had Hatton and we knew it was gonna be tough. Just knowing that we beat them and we have guaranteed at least one more after the area championship makes it a little easier.”
