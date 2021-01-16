TRINITY – K.C. Orr challenged his team at halftime. The third-year head coach for the Lawrence County Lady Red Devils wasn’t too pleased with the way his team had played up to that point.
But as all great teams do, the Red Devils responded.
Lawrence County played R.A. Hubbard Saturday night in the first round of the Lawrence County tournament. The tournament, which is being held d at East Lawrence High School, is the 91st edition.
Lawrence County shook off a lethargic first half to cruise to a 64-37 win over the Lady Chiefs.
“That first half was definitely subpar for us. Sometimes we get too caught up in trying to match an opponent’s intensity. We have to match our own,” Orr said. “But I challenged them at halftime and they responded and I’m really happy with that.”
Jayden Orr led the Red Devils with 20 points, while Sadie Thompson finished with 18. Armana Thomas led Hubbard with 9.
The win puts Lawrence County back in the county finals for the third time in the last four years. It’ll also be the third time they face Hatton.
Last year’s finals between the Red Devils and Hatton was an instant classic that saw the Hornets come from behind to get the victory.
However, while the loss stung, Orr says it’s not something they’re focusing on.
“Honestly, we’re not focused on who we play, but how we play,” he said. “There’s always something special about playing in the county finals and we appreciate the heritage of this tournament. But we’re going to be using this game to get better.”
The county finals will take place Friday night at 6 at East Lawrence.
Orr’s message might be that this is just another game, but the Red Devil players have been looking forward to this game for a year. That includes fifth year starting senior Sadie Thompson.
“It feels exciting. I’m ready for it,” Thompson said. “We’re really fired up for this game.”
--
Hatton girls 70, East Lawrence 23
Hatton cruised to an easy win over East Lawrence Saturday in the first round of the Lawrence County tournament. The win advances Hatton to the county tournament finals.
Kailyn Quails led Hatton with 14, while Josie Harville had 12. Myla Whetsone led East Lawrence with nine.
This will be the fourth straight trip to the county finals for Hatton, who are the defending champs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.