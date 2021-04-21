It took three extra innings, but Hatton eventually got a big win over Lauderdale County Monday night.
With the scored tied at 1-1, the Hornets and Tigers went to the 10th inning where Hatton scored four runs to seal the win.
Bradyn Mitchell led the team with three hits from her leadoff spot, while Ashlyn Potter had a hit and three RBIs. Katie Dawson also had two hits.
Mitchell and Potter each combined to pitch five innings. Mitchell allowed just two hits and one run, while Potter allowed three hits but no runs.
Hatton 15, Tanner 0:
Bradyn Mitchell led with three hits and two RBIs as the Hornets stomped the Rattlers.
Hatton 17, Tanner 0:
Ashlyn Potter and Mallie Yarbrough combined to pitch a no hitter as Hatton picked up another easy area win.
Hatton 10, Daphne 3:
The Hornets scored seven fourth inning runs to pull away from the Trojans at the NW Alabama bash.
Kailyn Quails led the team with two hits and five RBIs.
Hatton 0, Rogers 1:
Hatton struggled offensively as they fell to powerhouse 4A No. 1 Rogers.
Hatton 3, Lexington 6:
A big fourth inning cost the Hornets.
Mallory Lane led the team with a hit and two RBIs.
Hatton 2, Austin 7:
Hatton’s comeback attempt fell just short against Class 7A No. 7 Austin.
Ashlyn Potter and Brianna Oliver combined to hold the Black Bears to just six hits and three runs. Maddie Heflin and Mallory Lane each had a hit and an RBI.
Hatton 3, Florence 2:
The Hornets scored two runs in the final inning to get a decisive win over the Falcons.
Ashlyn Potter’s sac fly was the go ahead run. Potter finished with two RBIs. Chloe Gargis and Katie Dawson each had two hits.
Bradyn Mitchell picked up the complete game win, allowing seven hits, but just two runs.
