Mistakes cost East Lawrence what could have been their first win against Rogers in 10 years

TRINITY - East Lawrence, who first played against Rogers in 1990, has been 1-8 in their meetings against the Pirates. Last Friday, they came the closest they have been to that win ten years ago but fell short by one score, 36-28.
“Man, we can't keep letting East Lawrence beat East Lawrence. We’ve already got another team we’re playing that’s trying to beat us. So, we don’t need to double team ourselves,” Head Coach of the Eagles, Mac Hampton said.
On the Pirates' first drive, quarterback Ticer Hill ran through the Eagles' defense to score, with a failed two-point. However, East Lawrence was slow to roll over as an interception left the Eagles pointless on their first drive.
Rogers turned it over on East Lawrence’s own 23-yardline. However, the Pirates found the ball quickly back in their hands after the Eagles collected three false start penalties in one drive.
“We made big plays here and there, but we kept shooting ourselves in the foot because we just kept making mistake after mistake, penalty after penalty.”
Rogers’ Christian Hardnett then caught a screen pass and rushed into the end zone, but the two-point conversion fell short, 12-0 Rogers.
The Eagle’s Kameron Pitt had a big rush to the Pirates redzone but was picked off on the seven-yard line to finish off the first.
A quick three-and-out from the Pirates was followed by a big reception from the Eagle’s Jaylan Smith to put them in the red zone.
Quarterback Brylan White delivered the 11-yard touchdown punch to Keshaun Kingston. Kameron Pitt then ran through multiple Pirates to get the 2-point conversion, 8-12 still Rogers in the lead.
The Eagles' defense got the stop at midfield and two pass interference calls saw the ball placed at Rogers' own 14 yard-line. The Pirates then picked it out of the air again at their own seven-yard line.
“Yeah, we fought sometimes but we made mistakes at the wrong time,” Hampton said. “The times we fought and made big plays didn’t supersede the mistakes.”
Rogers’ fumbles stopped their next two drives. The second on East Lawrence’s own 35 with two minutes left in the half.
Brandon Williams picked up the second Eagle touchdown with a 30-yard reception. He capped off a 65-yard drive with one minute left in the half. No two-point conversion made it 14-12, the first time East Lawrence led the game.
Before the half closed, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Eagles put Rogers in the East Lawrence red zone. Hardnett caught a ten-yard pass for the Pirates touchdown. Woods then ran in for the two-point conversion with 30 seconds left on the clock.
The Eagles fumbled on the next kick off and Rogers made a 14-yard field goal to finish off the half 23-14, Rogers.
“I told the guys in the locker room at halftime, ‘It’s like you can’t tell that we worked on some of this stuff throughout the week because of the mistakes we make,’” Hampton said. “You’ll never beat anybody making mistakes, getting penalties, especially senseless ones.”
Jaylan Smith started off the third quarter with a 60-yard touchdown rush. The Eagles fell short of the two-point conversion. Rogers up by one, 23-22.
A fumble recovery from Kameron Pitt on the next drive placed East Lawrence in the Pirate’s red zone. Williams capped off the 30-yard drive with a touchdown reception. No two-point conversion saw the Eagles take the lead again 28-23.
Despite the unsportsmanlike call from the referees, Rogers’ Brodie Chandler caught a 30-yard touchdown reception to reclaim the lead. A failed two-point conversion attempt made the score 28-29 Rogers up by one to end the third quarter.
“They’ve got to realize we are not just out there yelling and screaming at them. They’ve got to see it; we've got to polish it up,” Hampton said.
The Eagles started off the fourth with another interception. Both teams saw three-and-outs. Smith picked out an interception for East Lawrence, then Chandler picked up another for Rogers.
Woods finally dove into the end zone to put the Eagles out of scoring distance and end the East Lawrence rally. An extra point saw the game finish at 28-36, a Rogers win.
This week they continue region 7 play against Deshler, who blew out West Limestone 55-14 in their region opener against the wildcats last Friday.
