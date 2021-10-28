Big plays doom Hatton in loss to Clements

TOWN CREEK – For years the Hatton Hornets defense has been the strength of the team. However, Thursday night wasn't their best night.
The Hornets lost to Clements 54-30 in the regular season finale for both teams. Clements scored eight touchdowns during the game, seven of which came on offense. The Colts dominated with big plays, which was unusual for a Hatton defense that’s usually so strong.
“Their offense has put up points all year long. Coach (Michael ) Parker does a great job over there,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “To play defense at Hatton you have to get lined up, do your job and fly to the football. Those are the three simple rules, but you can’t do two and three without first doing one.”
Clements quarterback Jayden Gilbert put on a show Thursday night, scoring six touchdowns.
“I’m a little shocked that I did it,” Gilbert said. “I have to give a lot of credit to my team, they helped me get it done.”
Gilbert did it all, literally. He passed for four touchdowns, two to Dylan Patrick, one to Ian Ezell and another to Trent Sanders. He also caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a score.
The only thing he didn’t do was snap the ball to himself.
“Yeah I don’t think I could snap it to myself,” Gilbert said with a laugh. “Kinda need my teammates for that one.”
Hatton hung around early, as junior running back Carsen Reed scored two of his four touchdowns in the first half. Reed’s performance was a bright spot in the loss.
“Carsen Reed is an exceptional football player,” Bowling said. “We had to take some carries from him early in the year to keep him as fresh as possible, but it’s go time now.”
Turnovers would prove to be a problem for the Hornets. Hatton threw an interception in the redzone on what could’ve been a game tying drive late in the second quarter. They also threw a 70 yard pick six just before halftime that made it 32-14 at the break.
“Ultimately it comes down to discipline,” Bowling said. “We got an onside kick and a fumble and did nothing with them. Then we turn around and throw two costly picks. You can't do that stuff and expect to win.”
Hatton will be in action next week in the first round of the state playoffs. The Hornets will travel to to take on the Spring Garden panthers
