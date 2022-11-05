OAKVILLE - For the first time in the proud history of Lawrence County cross country, the Red Devils have won three straight championships.
The Lawrence County girls dominantly brought home their third consecutive 5A blue map on Saturday, edging out second place Scottsboro by 61 points.
"I almost regretted it last year when I told the girls we had never three-peated," said Lawrence County cross country coach Stanley Johnson. "But I knew what they would do with it and the drive it would give them."
"It's been such a joy this year. This No. 1 team has shown up every race," added Johnson.
The race took place during the AHSAA state cross country meet Saturday. held annually at the Oakville Indian Mounds in Lawrence County.
For the second year in a year, Lawrence County's Savannah Williams was the 5A individual state champion, finishing first with a time of 18:17.02.
"It wasn't my personal record, but I was just worried about placement," Williams. a senior, said. "It feels great to see all this hard work we've put in the last few years pay off. I've had a blast here in Lawrence County and I wouldn't have changed anything."
Following close behind was Katie Mae Coan in second place and Williams' twin sister,Taylor, in third place.
Katie Dumas finished eighth, while Lillie McLemore placed 13th.
In what was a humorous moment of the race, third place finisher Taylor Williams actually slowed down to check the runners behind her during the home stretch run.
Just a sign of the confidence the Red Devil runners had.
"I really wanted to know how far back the person behind me was," Williams laughed. "I knew it was okay because I trusted our team."
"I wouldn't do that, but I'm not surprised she did it," added Savannah Williams. "I think that shows how confident we were."
The Hattons boys finished second place in the 1A-2A race. Dakota Kidd placed fifth, Carson Masterson eighth and Calob Miley ninth.
"I couldn't have asked them to do any better," said Hatton head coach Brandon Barringer. "The great thing is I have no seniors."
In the boys 5A, Lawrence County's Blake Graham placed 24th. Hatton's Hannah Berryman finished 16th in the 1A-2A girls race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.