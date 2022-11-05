OAKVILLE - For the first time in the proud history of Lawrence County cross country, the Red Devils have won three straight championships.

 The Lawrence County girls dominantly brought home their third consecutive 5A blue map on Saturday, edging out second place Scottsboro by 61 points. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.