LEXINGTON - The chase for Hatton's first region championship since 2000 will have to wait at least one more year.
The Hornets went on the road Friday looking for that first title in 22 years, but instead came away with a 48-14 loss to Lexington.
"It goes back to little things," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "I've talked a lot about the maturation of this team, but tonight we faced a little adversity and became undisciplined.
"There's no telling how many assignments we blew. We have to take pride in the little things."
Hatton started the game with a bang as quarterback Briley Kerby rushed for a 48 yard touchdown on the first play of the game.
Things quickly got out of hand, however, as Lexington returned the ensuing kickoff for a score, which kickstarted a run of 42 straight points.
Normally a run heavy team, Lexington torched Hatton through the air, throwing four touchdown passes and adding another long pass that set up a one yard running score.
"That's on me as a coach," Bowling said. "We knew we had to stop the run, and we didn't do a good job of putting our guys in positions to succeed."
Carsen Reed scored Hatton's second touchdown on a nine yard run in the third quarter.
Quarterback Briley Kerby left the game near the end of the first half with a leg injury. Bowling said they will know more on Monday of his status.
Hatton will close the regular season next week at home at Red Bay.
