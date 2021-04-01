2020-21 Moulton Advertiser All-County Girls Basketball Team

Sadie Thompson was chosen as the 2020-21 girls county player of the year.

 Jeronimo Nisa

The Moulton Advertiser girls  All-County team 

Player of the year: Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County - A six-year starter for the Red Devils, Thompson closed her career averaging 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

Coach of the year: Chasta Chamness, Hatton - Chamness led the Hornets to the 2A state finals while finishing with a 25-4 record. 

First team 

Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County: Thompson averaged 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. She was a first team All-state selection. 

Kamie Kirk, Hatton: A first team All-state selection, Kirk averaged 13 points per game and nine rebounds per game. 

Josie Harville, Hatton: Coming off an ACL injury that sidelined her for her Junior year, Harville averaged 11.2 points per game and four assists per game. She was a third team All-state selection. 

Alex Orr, R.A. Hubbard: Orr closed her stellar career at Hubbard averaging 13.4 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. 

Jayden Orr, Lawrence County: The senior averaged 8.5 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game. 

Second team 

Kailyn Quails, Hatton

Savannah Williams, Lawrence County

Mallory Lane, Hatton 

Honesty Lee, R.A. Hubbard 

Grace Ann Johnson, Hatton 

Honorable mention 

Lawrence County: Anna Clare Hutto

East Lawrence: Kaitlin Dutton, Ashkea Foster

Hatton: Dagen Brown

R.A. Hubbard Armana Thomas, Katelyn Cooper

