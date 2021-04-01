2020-21 Moulton Advertiser All-County Girls Basketball Team

The Moulton Advertiser girls All-County team
Player of the year: Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County - A six-year starter for the Red Devils, Thompson closed her career averaging 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.
Coach of the year: Chasta Chamness, Hatton - Chamness led the Hornets to the 2A state finals while finishing with a 25-4 record.
-
First team
Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County: Thompson averaged 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. She was a first team All-state selection.
Kamie Kirk, Hatton: A first team All-state selection, Kirk averaged 13 points per game and nine rebounds per game.
Josie Harville, Hatton: Coming off an ACL injury that sidelined her for her Junior year, Harville averaged 11.2 points per game and four assists per game. She was a third team All-state selection.
Alex Orr, R.A. Hubbard: Orr closed her stellar career at Hubbard averaging 13.4 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game.
Jayden Orr, Lawrence County: The senior averaged 8.5 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game.
-
Second team
Kailyn Quails, Hatton
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County
Mallory Lane, Hatton
Honesty Lee, R.A. Hubbard
Grace Ann Johnson, Hatton
-
Honorable mention
Lawrence County: Anna Clare Hutto
East Lawrence: Kaitlin Dutton, Ashkea Foster
Hatton: Dagen Brown
R.A. Hubbard Armana Thomas, Katelyn Cooper
