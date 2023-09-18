Lady Eagles beat Priceville for the first time in over seven years

East Lawrence walked away with the win over 4A Area 15 opponent Priceville on Thursday.
East Lawrence started the game dropping the first set against the Lady Bulldogs, 25-20. But quickly struck back in the next set, East Lawrence, 25-19.
Macey Austin led the Eagles in kills with 13, Sydney Hurst was right behind with 12.
The next set Priceville proved a tough opponent but not enough, East Lawrence 25-20. The second Austin sister, Makayla had a personal best 36 assists and a block.
In the last set, the Eagles had a 10-point advantage at the final whistle, 25-15, for the win. Jordyn Beck and Jazzlyn Stephenson both had four blocks as they led the defense.
That win marks East Lawrence’s first of the year in their region, improving their area record to 1-1. They played an area game Tuesday against West Limestone (0-1).
