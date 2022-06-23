Hatton searching for that next man up

HATTON - The Hatton Hornets have built a reputation as one of the top softball programs in Alabama.
Consistently year in and year out, the Hornets put together strong seasons, and they do it playing the best 1A-7A teams that Alabama has to offer.
However, unlike those large schools they play, Hatton is still a 2A school, meaning depth can become an issue at any point.
The Hornets found this out the hard way this past season when they lost multiple starters to injury. Fortunately for them, Hatton used its next man up mentality to fill the holes and still reach the 2A state tournament.
Finding that next man up, though, isn’t something that happens instantly for Hatton. Instead, it takes careful planning for the future and that planning starts in the summer.
Summer play dates, workouts and conditioning all give coaches an early look into who might contribute come springtime.
“You get your eyes on the kid and see what young kids will be able to fit into the system and help you compete at the highest level,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling.
Giving young kids their first taste of varsity action in the summer is something Bowling says pays dividends later on.
“I learned a long time ago that putting a kid out there in a season that’s never done this at the varsity level and telling them you’re counting on them, you’re setting some kids up for failure,” he said. “If a kid gets their first varsity experience in the summer, there’s a sense of ownership, a chip on their shoulder with something to prove.”
Bowling listed Lexi Kilpatrick, Morgan Lane, Hannah Berryman, Alyssa Pace, Ava Lovelady and Kylie Smith as young players that are showing positive signs this summer.
Summer time also provides the perfect opportunity for Bowling to play chess with his positions.
“It’s not about who’s best at what position, but who fits the puzzle the best,” he said. “Perfect example of that is last season. Ashlyn Potter had never played outfield and she was one of our best corner infielders. But for us to be the best version of a team we could be, she had to step and take on that role.”
Of course, summer time isn’t just about finding new players, but also helping current players grow. Hatton’s success in 2022 was defined not just by new players stepping up, but also by returning starters taking their game to a new level.
“The biggest thing for this group is taking that next step as leaders, because we lost several seniors that filled that role,” Bowling said. “This group of seniors is very, very talented. But leadership is built in the summer and that’s what we’re working towards.”
