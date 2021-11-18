Hutto signs with Wallace State

MOULTON - After a long and successful career, Anna Clare Hutto is officially moving on to the next level
The Lawrence County star volleyball player signed her letter of intent Thursday to play at Wallace State Community College, bringing to an end her storied career as a Red Devil.
"It's always been my dream to move on to the next level," Hutto said. "It's tough to leave Lawrence County, but I'm excited for this opportunity."
Hutto has grabbed almost every accolade possible during her time with the Red Devils. She's a three time Lawrence County tournament MVP and a one time Lawrence County player of the year. She's also been an All-State player and a North/South All Star.
She will be joining a Wallace State program, led by coach Randy Daniel, that is one of the best Junior College programs in the country.
"I've known the coach there for a long time so it was really a dream come true that he wanted me to come play for him," Hutto said. "It's the best program in the state."
Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto believes the Lions will be getting a player ready to contribute immediately.
"Her aspirations are to come in and play right away. We had a conversation and I told her if she worked hard she might push the people in front of her," Robyn said. "She said 'in front of me?"
As you could probably guess by the name, Robyn is the mother of Anna Clare. The two have been almost inseparable on the volleyball court for Anna Clare's entire life, so it's a bittersweet moment for the elder Hutto to see her daughter go.
"I don't feel like I'm done here (Lawrence County) yet, but it's definitely going to be a tough change not having her here," Robyn said. "I couldn't be more excited about her going to Wallace though. They only come after the best of the best and I believe she's one of the best."
