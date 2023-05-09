"Playing with house money": Lawrence County softball playing with nothing to lose

MOULTON - For the Lawrence County Red Devils softball team, everything going forward is just icing on the cake.
Not many expected the Red Devils to make it this far, at least not this year.
When Will Inman took over the program last summer, he was inheriting a team that won just 11 games a season ago. Couple that with the fact that the team has no seniors, and safe to say expectations were pretty low.
Fast forward to the present and the Red Devils have smashed every expectation that could have been set for them.
With a 27-20 record, Lawrence County will compete in the 5A North Regional today in Florence for the first time since 2018.
"We're playing with house money this week," said Inman. "I don't want to say we're happy just to be here, because I think we can win. But to come into this year, with as young as we are, and get to this point. It says so much about the work these girls have put in."
"I don't think anybody saw this coming," he added.
Lawrence County is set to play Jasper Thursday at 9 am in the first round of the 5A North Regional. The game will take place at the Florence Sportsplex.
For even the oldest current Lawrence County players, the game will be the first regional action they've experienced.
"I'm really excited," said junior Mckenzie Hyche, one of Lawrence County's oldest and most experienced players. "We've had some ups and downs, but we've fought through it."
Just getting to the regionals was as exciting as it gets for the Red Devils. After losing game one of the area tournament to Russellville, Lawrence County's most hated rival, 12-5, the Red Devils bounced back the very next day to smash the Golden Tigers 10-3 in a rematch. The win vaulted the team to the regionals.
"That felt really good I'm not going to lie," said sophomore shortstop AB McKay. "i feel like that was a huge momentum boost for us."
They followed that up with a 7-5 win over Ardmore, and had the Tigers on the ropes in the area finals before playing three games in a row eventually caught up with them.
Still, Inman said the tournament was a turning point.
"We had probably played our worst stretch of ball in the two weeks leading up to the area tournament I remember thinking that we were either going to lay down and quit or fight back," Inman said. "We played in a tournament in Hoover the weekend before where we showed life then we got to the area tournament and really turned it on."
"I think, because of the way we played at the area tournament, we have a chance to perform even better at regionals and possibly get to state," Inman added.
To get to the state tournament, which will take place in Oxford, the Red Devils will have to navigate a tough bracket. They'll also have to do it with an extremely young roster. That includes Bella Cross, an. eighth grader that's become one of the team's top players both at the plate and in the pitcher's circle.
"It's been an amazing and crazy experience," Cross said of starting as an eighth grader. "I feel like I'm still learning a lot every game, but it's been great to be able to help my team."
With two spots at state up for grabs, it won't be easy having to go through teams such as Jasper, Ardmore, Brewer, Hayden and Springville.
"The 5A regional is pretty stacked," Cross said. "It all comes down to being ready mentally. We just have to come prepared as a team, know what we're capable of and trust each other to get it done."
The road to state may not be easy, but at this point, why doubt the Red Devils?
"We know the challenge we're facing is tough, but I firmly believe that we can beat anybody we face," said Inman. "We've made it this far, I don't see why we can't go further."
