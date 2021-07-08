In a little over a month fall practices will begin here in the county and around the state as we gear up for the 2021 football season.
The 2020 season was good for teams in Lawrence County as all four schools advanced to the playoffs, the first time that has happened since 1987.
There will be a lot of changes this year though. Both Lawrence County and East Lawrence will have new head coaches, and many schools said goodbye to talented seniors.
One thing that won’t be much different is the schedules. The 2021 schedules will mirror the 2020 schedules with the only difference being the location. Games will flip flop in 2021 from their 2020 counterparts.
You can take a look at the official schedules down below:
Lawrence County
8/20 vs. Hatton (Jamboree)
8/27 vs. Hazel Green
9/3 vs. West Point
9/10 vs. Ardmore*
9/17 @ Russellville*
9/24 vs. Westminster Christian
10/1 at East Limestone*
10/8 vs. Lee Huntsville*
10/15 at Mae Jemison*
10/22 at Brewer*
10/29 at Danville
-
East Lawrence
8/20 at Sulligent
8/27 at West Morgan
9/3 at Lauderdale County*
9/10 Open
9/17 vs. Danville*
9/24 vs. Hatton
10/1 at Elkmont*
10/8 vs. Clements*
10/15 vs. Phil Campbell*
10/22 at Colbert Heights*
10/28 vs. Sheffield
-
Hatton
8/27 vs. Central Florence
9/3 vs. Winston County
9/10 at Mars Hill*
9/17 at Colbert County*
9/24 at East Lawrence
10/1 vs. Lexington*
10/7 at Red Bay*
10/15 vs. Tharptown*
10/22 at Sheffield*
10/29 vs. Clements
-
R.A. Hubbard
8/19 vs. Sheffield
8/27 at Colbert County
9/3 vs. Cherokee*
9/10 vs. Hackleburg*
9/17 at Phillips Bear Creek*
9/24 Open
10/1 vs. Vina*
10/8* at Decatur Heritage*
10/15 at Waterloo*
10/22 at Shoals Christian*
10/29 New Hope
*Denotes region game
