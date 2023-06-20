Boys
Player of the year: Kahne Little, Hatton: Little starred for the Hornets this season, finishing the year scoring 17.2 points per game and grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game, as well as 48 steals.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Boys
Player of the year: Kahne Little, Hatton: Little starred for the Hornets this season, finishing the year scoring 17.2 points per game and grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game, as well as 48 steals.
--
Coach of the year: Justin Henley, Hatton: Henley led the Hornets to a 19-9 record and a berth in the state sub-regional round.
--
First team
Kahne Little, Hatton: Little led the Hornets with 17.2 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Connor Southern, Lawrence County: Southern led the Red Devils this season with 14.7 points per game. He had an 82% free throw percentage and made 64 three pointers.
Braylon Dame, Lawrence County: Dame averaged 11 points per game with 56 made three pointers this season.
P.J Head, East Lawrence: Head finished the year with 11.6 points per game, 4.5 assists per game and 4.3 rebounds per game.
K’Lebb Hill, East Lawrence: Hill scored 9.9 points per game and grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game.
--
Second team
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence
Kyle Hampton, Hatton
LaMarcus Almon, Hatton
Kade White, Lawrence County
Braden Stafford, Hatton
--
Girls
Player of the year: Kailyn Quails, Hatton: The Calhoun signee wrapped up her stellar career at Hatton with 19.6 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game, as well as 85 steals and 20 blocks.
--
Coach of the year: Lacrissa Martin, East Lawrence: In her first season as head coach Martin led the Eagles
--
First team
Kailyn Quails, Hatton: Quails averaged 19.6 points per game and 6,6 rebounds per game.
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County: The Red Devils cross country star was also great on the court as she averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Taylor Williams, Lawrence County: The twin sister of Savannah, Taylor also had a strong year, finishing with 12.3 points per game.
Brianna Oliver, Hatton: Oliver scored 11.3 points per game for the Hornets this season, while also grabbing six rebounds per game.
Jordyn Beck, East Lawrence: Beck had a strong season, averaging 9.5 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game.
--
Second team
Dagen Brown, Hatton
Hannah Hill, East Lawrence
Skye Letson, Lawrence County
Teryhn Taylor, East Lawrence
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.