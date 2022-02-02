NORTH COURTLAND - In what has become an annual February tradition, two more R.A. Hubbard football players signed Wednesday to continue their careers at the next level.
The signings make it 13 players now that have signed under head coach Mac Hampton.
"I think it has a lot to do with the communities of Courtland and Town Creek," Hampton said. "Just always having the type of athletes and kids that are dedicated to working hard and wanting to do something with themselves. The kids we have signed today, two today and one later, are hard working and they deserve this."
Tyran Murphy signed with LaGrange College of Georgia, while Orr will be attending Tennessee Valley Prep.
"It feels amazing. I feel blessed," Orr said. "I always told myself that I would go to play at the next level, now I'm getting the chance to do that."
"I feel the same, I feel blessed too," added Murphy. "I've always tried to motivate myself, keep pushing so I could have the chance to go somewhere outside of Alabama."
Murphy has been a do it all player for the Chiefs for many years and Hampton thinks he will fit in well at LaGrange.
"I'm going to tell you just like I told the coach, he's like the ideal citizen," Hampton said. "I'm not going to say he's perfect because no one's perfect, but as far as his personality, his work ethic and the effort he gives on the field, it's world class."
Orr will be attending Tennessee Valley Prep, which is a post graduate school that gives athletes an extra year to work at earning a college scholarship. Hampton believes if Orr continues to improve he could have a special future.
"He has the opportunity to have another year to improve, mentally physically, and go show the world who he really is," Hampton said. "As far as a defensive tackle, I don't know if there's many better ones that I've coached. once he figures it out totally, I think he could play on Sundays."
