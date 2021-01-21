In recent years the girl’s county finals has featured two names, Hatton and Lawrence County.
Those two have met in the finals of two of the last three tournaments.
Now they will meet again.
Top seeded Hatton will take on second seeded Lawrence County this week in the finals of the county tournament. That game will take place Friday at East Lawrence High School beginning at 6 pm.
The third matchup in the last four years, the game will be a rubber match between the two squads. In the finals of teh 2018 county tournament, held at Hatton High School, Lawrence County upset the Hornets 43-36.
Last year, the Hornets avenged that loss, coming from behind to defeat the host Red Devils 50-48 on a buzzer beating shot from freshman MVP Kailyn Quails.
The 2020 finals win was moment of pure jubilation for the Hornets. The satisfaction of finally climbing the mountain and winning the championship that had eluded them the previous two seasons was a sight to behold.
Now the Hornets will play in their fourth straight county finals. However, this time as defending champions.
“It’s not easy what they’ve done and I’m very proud of our girls and the commitment they’ve made,” said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness. “Now it adds more pressure because we are the defending champs. One of our goals each year is to get to the county finals and win. These girls have worked really hard and they deserve to be here.”
On the other side of that game a season, Lawrence County was left with the bitter taste of defeat that has stayed for a year.
Senior Sadie Thompson, the 2018 finals MVP that is playing in her unprecedented sixth county tournament, says the Red Devils have been looking forward to this game.
“It feels exciting. I’m ready for it,” Thompson said. “We’re really fired up for this game.”
Third year coach K.C. Orr knows the task at hand will be tough.
“Hatton is a great team, a great program,” Orr said “This game will be a game for us to get better.”
The county finals will serve as not only a rubber match between Hatton and Lawrence County in their last two county finals meetings, but also a rubber match of this season.
The two teams split their regular season meetings. Lawrence County’s win was their first over Hatton since the 2018 tournament, and Orr’s first as head coach.
That loss gives the Hornets motivation going into the game.
“Lawrence County has beat us this year and we had two close games with them. They’re a very good, well coached team and we have a lot of respect for their program,” Chamness said. “It’ll be a good game and I think our girls are ready for it. They want a little redemption for the overtime loss we had. They didn’t think they played their best and they want another shot at it.”
I history is any indication; Friday’s game is sure to be an instant classic.
“There’s definitely something special when it’s the county tournament and it’s Hatton and Lawrence County,” Orr said. “You have to appreciate the heritage of this game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.