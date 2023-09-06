East Lawrence rallies for win over Winston County

The East Lawrence Eagles started the Mac Hampton era of football on a high note after a 20-16 win against Winston County last Friday.
It was their first win since Oct. of 2021, just one month short of two years.
“It feels so great, I swear, it feels so great,” senior defensive back Jaylan Smith said. “To finally know we got a win for the school, for the student body. It just feels so great.”
As the game started off, the first quarter was a defensive showcase. Neither team made it past midfield with punts from both and an East Lawrence fumble, recovered by the yellow jackets.
However, the second proved to be the opposite as Winston County’s Landon Kelly launched off the line of scrimmage to QB sneak his way into the end zone to cap off a 45 yard drive with a two-point conversion pass.
“We had a lot of hard work and preparation coming into this week and Coach Mac and the staff had a good game plan. We executed and got it done,” said Smith.
East Lawrence immediately responded. Freshman running back Cayne McClure tore through three Yellow Jackets to capitalize on a 40-yard run. He would fall into the end zone for a touchdown; a successful two-point conversion evened it up 8-8.
“I came in there, I didn’t expect to do as good as I thought I would, but I just went out there and did the best I could,” McClure said.
On the next drive, Winston County faced a fourth down on their own logo. A successful fake punt would put them into the red zone, but the Eagles defense stopped them. After the Winston County turnover, East Lawrence would do the same and give Winston County prime scoring position.
A few plays later Kelly rushed into the end zone, to cap off a 24-yard drive and rushed in again just a play later for the two-point conversion with eight seconds left on the clock.
The Eagles would go into the locker room to discuss things at halftime, trailing 16 - 8, Winston County.
“It’s always better to win than to lose. It wasn’t pretty but I challenged the guys at half time, I said ‘Hey man, let’s not revert back to our old ways. Go out there and prove to yourselves what kind of ball team we are,’” Hampton said.
On their first play after returning from the locker room, the Eagle’s Landon Pitt intercepted the ball and made it to the Yellow Jackets own 17. Jaylan Smith would rush it in for the seven yard touchdown, however the eagles would fall short of the two-point conversion.
“We made some big plays; those interceptions were key,” Hampton said.
Winston County would then fumble on two consecutive drives. The first came from a botched snap and was picked up by an East Lawrence lineman on Winston County’s own 42 yard-line.
The offense failed to convert on a chance to take the lead and punted. The Yellow Jackets fumbled the ball again on their first play of the new drive and the Eagles defense took the game into their own hands.
Eagle’s defensive lineman Tymothi Nichols scooped it up to run all the way back. Taking the lead 20-16, falling short of the two-point conversion.
“That scoop and score. That was the first drill that I taught the guys how to do,” Hampton said. “The turnover circuit, scoop and score and I told them ‘Guys you’re not going to realize how important this is until you do it and we need it,’ so it played into our favor.”
Winston County then quickly made their way down the field but was set back by two 15-yard penalties. During the punt, the ball bounced off of a Winston County lineman and was recovered by the Yellow Jackets.
A big run was set back by a holding penalty for Winston County. On the next play, Smith found the end of a reception for his first interception with two minutes left. Just one minute later the ball would be back in the Yellow Jackets hands after the Eagles failed to get the first.
With 45 seconds left on the clock, Winson County faced a hail mary situation. Kelly launched it into the air and Smith picked it off again for his second interception of the game, this one for the final score.
“I saw it coming, I knew they were going to pass it, so I knew I was going to go,” Smith said. “I knew where it was going to be at, I just had to be there at the right time.”
This week East Lawrence will see the start of region play as they host Rogers at home. The Pirates should prove to be a test of metal for the Eagles as they placed third in the region and made the state playoffs last year.
