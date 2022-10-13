Red Devils fall short in area championship

MOULTON - The Lawrence County Red Devils came up just short in their bid for an area championship on Wednesday.
The Red Devils, looking for their first area title since 2020, fell to Brewer in the tournament finals 3-1 ( 16-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19.)
After losing the first set, Lawrence County won the second and led in the third, before things fell apart, resulting in them losing the set and the ensuing fourth set.
"That's been happening a little bit lately. Just this past weekend we had Westminster on the ropes. The No. 1 team in 5A and we were winning 24-18 and let them come back," said Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto. "I will say this, one of those plays today Skye (Letson) reached up and pulled something and wasn't 100% after that. But we've still had those mental lapses lately so that's something we have to fix."
The day wasn't all bad.
Earlier the Red Devils stomped Russellville 3-0 (26-6, 25-18, 25-10) to win the first series in the area tournament. In doing so they advanced to the regional tournament, which will take next week at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville.
Lawrence County will be the second seed from its area, but Hutto said that isn't always a bad thing.
"All the teams are good when you get down there. But I map it out ahead of time and sometimes your draw can be better as the second seed than the first," Hutto said. "That's what happened last year and it worked for us, allowing us to get to the state tournament."
Still, Hutto knows her talented team will need to work on its mental lapses if they hope to make a deep run in the postseason.
"We're still searching for that true leader. My seniors are just as sweet as can be and my juniors aren't quite comfortable in the role yet. They think you have to be the best player possible to be that leader," she said. "So we're still trying to get that figured out. Hopefully, the postseason will pull it out."
