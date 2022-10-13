Red Devils fall short in area championship

Lawrence County's Bentlee Cross goes for a dig during the Red Devils' area championship game vs. Brewer on Wednesday 

 Caleb Suggs

MOULTON - The Lawrence County Red Devils came up just short in their bid for an area championship on Wednesday. 

The Red Devils, looking for their first area title since 2020, fell to Brewer in the tournament finals 3-1 ( 16-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19.) 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.