It was an old school defensive battle Friday night between Lawrence County and Hatton.
The two schools met for their annual jamboree game to get ready for the season. In the varsity portion neither team could find the endzone as it ended in a 0-0 tie.
In the JV portion Lawrence County edged the Hornets 8-6. Hatton took the lead on a touchdown run by Alex Brackin. The Red Devils were able to take the lead, however, on a touchdown run and two point conversion of Xander Billings. The score was set up by an interception from Braylon Dame.
Both teams will start their 2021 seasons next week at home, Lawrence County vs. Hazel Green and Hatton vs. Central
