Hatton takes down East Lawrence on the road

CADDO - The Hatton baseball team came away with a road win over East Lawrence this past Tuesday.
In what was a high scoring shootout, the Hornets defeated the Eagles 11-7.
"This is huge for our program," said Hatton head coach Greg Arnold. "We never gave up and we fought through adversity. I was really proud of our guys."
The two teams traded the lead throughout the entire game before Hatton went up for good 8-7 in the sixth inning. The Hornets added three extra runs in the seventh for insurance, all of which came with two outs.
"Today before we left we worked on approach. Moving runners, bunting, being smart on the bases, putting the ball in play," Arnold said. "When you do those things, good things will happen."
Alex Brackin led the team with a hit and two RBIs. Parker Huff, Bryson Jeffreys and Nate Latham each had a hit and an RBI.
Barrett Hill led East Lawrence with two hits and an RBI, while Carson Posey added a hit and two RBIs.
It was an unusual game for the Eagles, who found themselves in a high scoring game despite having ace Coleman Garner on the mound.
"He filled up the zone and did a good job. We have to trust the eight guys behind him and we just didn't make the plays today," said East Lawrence head coach Tanner Reed.
It's been a rough start to the season for East Lawrence, which has won just two games thus far.
"There've been some games that I think we should have won that we didn't, but we've played tough competition," Reed said. "I think the guys are handling it well and we're getting better. We just have to learn to make those extra one or two plays."
On the other side, it's been a strong start to the season for Hatton, which is in its second season under Arnold. Arnold thinks they're turning the corner as a program.
"We won four of our first six and I scheduled some tougher teams so we could get ready for our area," Arnold said. "We're starting to see results.
