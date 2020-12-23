Mitchell and Edwards selected as offensive/defensive players of the year

Hatton’s Jaxson Mitchell and Lawrence County’s Kaden Edwards have been starters for their teams for a long time.
So it was only fitting that two of the most tenured athletes in the county would close out their careers with tremendous seasons.
For their special seasons, Mitchell was chosen as the 2020 Moulton Advertiser offensive player of the year and Edwards was selected as the defensive player of the year.
“It feels good to get an honor like this,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been playing for a long time and we’ve fallen short of the playoffs each year. So to have this season and be able to help my team get in the playoffs, it feels good.”
“This is definitely a great feeling,” Edwards said. “To put in all this work, this feels great.”
For the season Mitchell, who also played full time defense, finished with 1,000 yards rushing on 168 carries for an incredible six yards per carry. He also had 23 catches for 249 yards receiving. In total he finished with 20 touchdowns (17 rushing and three receiving).
“Coach (Denton) Bowling and a lot of other coaches and teammates deserve credit for helping me,” Mitchell said. “This was a great year and It’s going to be different not suiting up to play for Hatton again.”
On defense, Edwards finished the season as Lawrence County’s leading tackler, totaling 100 tackles with six tackles for losses and two sacks, while splitting reps as a full time receiver.
All this came in his first year playing linebacker.
“Coach (Marty) Hutto believed in me and I just went into it with a positive attitude,” Edwards said of the switch to linebacker. “I had played cornerback and safety before so I felt like I was prepared to step up.”
