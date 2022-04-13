Candace Byrd-Vinson’s goal in life is to help her community in any way possible.
That’s why she’s returning to coaching as the head coach of the revived women’s basketball program at Calhoun Community College.
After a successful run coaching girls basketball at R.A. Hubbard, Byrd-Vinson left coaching and currently works for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama as director of the facility in Athens.
“When I saw Calhoun was bringing the women’s basketball program back, I got the itch to get back in coaching. I’m really excited about this opportunity.”
Byrd-Vinson will be taking a full-time position at Calhoun working as an academic advisor.
When it comes to a basketball resume, Byrd-Vinson’s is tough to beat. She was a four-time All-State selection at Tanner and Daily Player of the Year in 1999 and 2000. In high school she scored 2,795 points and had 2,065 rebounds. After high school, Byrd-Vinson played and graduated from Birmingham-Southern College.
Byrd-Vinson’s coaching career began at East Lawrence. After moving over to R.A. Hubbard, she coached the Chiefs to the Class 1A state championship in 2017. She was named the State’s 1A Coach of the Year. Now she’s in charge of reviving a program at a school that last had a basketball team in 2001.
“I was excited to see that Calhoun was bringing back the program,” Byrd-Vinson said. “There are so many players in this area who would love to have the opportunity to play in college. I thought who would be a good person for the job? The answer I kept getting was ‘Why not you?’”
Calhoun is offering 15 full scholarships for women’s basketball. There is a tryout planned for May 7. The season begins the first week of October. That’s not a lot of time to recruit a team and prepare for the season.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m up for the challenge,” Byrd-Vinson said. “I’ve already had some people reach out to me.
“I’m thankful to Chancellor Jimmy Baker, interim President Jimmy Hodges and athletic director Dr. Nancy Keenum for this opportunity.”
Keenum sees the hire as a big plus for the school.
"She has a legacy of success as a player and coach," Keenum said. "People want to be associated with a winner and she brings that with her to Calhoun. It's a great hire for our program."
Calhoun named Derrick Powell as the new men's basketball coach in February.
