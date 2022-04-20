Red Devils show excitement in win over Danville

MOULTON – It may not have been an area game, or even a close game, but the Lawrence County Red Devils couldn’t contain their excitement./
Lawrence County (7-19) knocked off Danville Monday (9-17-1) night 11-1 in five innings. In a season filled with struggles, the Red Devils couldn’t deny the euphoria that came with getting a big win over a traditionally strong softball program.
“It felt good to be honest,” said Lawrence County head coach Cortney Lovelady “We finally hit the ball, got runners on and executed.”
“It was big,” added senior Anna Clare Hutto. “She (Lovelady) has said that we could turn this season around and that today would be the day we started.”
Mackenzie Hyche opened the game with a two RBI double in the first inning and the Red Devils never looked back. In a five inning game, Lawrence County scored runs in the four innings, scoring at least two in each of the four.
Lily Reed sealed the win, driving in a run with a double and then scoring the winning run on a wild pitch.
Hyche led the team with two hits and three RBIs, while seven other Red Devils totaled one hit.
Raegan Johnson picked up the win in the circle allowing four hits and one run with three strikeouts.
As the season has gone on, the Lawrence County lineup has continued to get younger with as many as five freshmen seeing action.
“The young ones are doing well,” Lovelady said. “I’ve worked them in more and more and when I put them in they get the job done.”
On the other side Aubrey Reed led Danville with a hit and an RBI. Reed accounted for the Hawks’ lone run of the game when she drove in Hallie Watson in the fourth with a sacrifice groundout.
After the game, Danville head coach Christy Ferguson challenged her team. With two more area games remaining this week, starting with East Lawrence tomorrow, Danville needs to win both to have a chance to host the area tournament.
“It’s going to be interesting to see if we can put this game behind us and get the job done,” Ferguson said. “We’re so young, and sometimes we struggle to put games like today behind us. Hopefully, we can move forward because tomorrow is the most important day of the season.
As for Lawrence County, the Red Devils hope that things are beginning to come together at the right time.
“We’ve played some good games against good teams lately,” Hutto said. “I think it’s starting to click. We’re playing more like a team and today’s game helped.”
