Summer work ultra important for young Red Devils

Summer is an important time for high school athletics. Practices, workouts and play dates fill the weeks as teams prepare for the new school year that lies ahead.
Many local softball teams have been competing in play dates in June. The play dates serve as an important building block for all teams, but for Lawrence County this year, it’s even more important.
“I’m having to replace seven position starters,” said Lawrence County head coach Cortney Lovelady, “so these play dates are very important. Everyone has equal opportunity right now.”
With so many seniors lost, that puts extra pressure on the lone starters coming back, for example, soon to be senior catcher Anna Clare Hutto.
“I’m expecting a lot of things from her and Trinity Britnell, our other senior,” Lovelady said. “Being the lone seniors and also returning starters, they’ll have to take on a big role.”
Pressure will also fall on young players such as AB McKay. Despite being an eighth grader last season, McKay had a breakout season playing second base and batting leadoff. Now she will slide over to shortstop to replace star Sadie Thompson, and will also be expected to provide leadership.
“My thing is, you don’t have to be a senior to be a leader,” Lovelady said. “8th, 9th, 10th grade, it doesn’t matter to me. For her to have the experience she has, I’m expecting her to help take one of those leaderships.”
The summer play date schedule is coming to an end and Lovelady had plenty of positives to draw from it.
“Overall, I think it’s been a good summer,” she said. “I’m learning a lot of new players that I haven’t coached before, so getting to know them, I’m learning just like my players are.”
