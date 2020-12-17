Lawrence County survives road trip to East Lawrence

In Lawrence County, a win over a county foe is never taken for granted, especially when it happens on the road.
So, when the Lawrence County Red Devils went on the road Saturday and got a 60-58 win, they were pleased.
“A win is a win,” said Lawrence County co-head coach Royal Carpenter. “East Lawrence gets after you. Coach (Baine) Garner has done great job, they are a much-improved team. This was a big win for us on the road.”
Lawrence County jumped out to an early 11-3 lead, but East Lawrence quickly rallied. Coleman Garner had 12 points off 3-pointers in the first half, and by halftime the Eagles led 30-29.
East Lawrence showed significant improvement with their shooting, which was an Achilles heel early in the season.
“We’re taking better shots,” Garner said. “We can shoot the ball when we take good shots. We just have a tendency to force them up sometimes, but we’re getting better at that.”
The second half was a back and forth affair . Lawrence County, usually potent from beyond the 3-point line, wasn’t quite as strong Saturday, but three players finished in double figures: BenMichael Bennett and Garrett Lee both had 14, while Evan Alred had 13.
“We struggled some with our high low, but that’s on us as coaches. That’s new stuff, and we have to do a better job of getting them prepared,” Carpenter said. “I thought they did a great job of making the plays we needed to win.”
East Lawrence had a chance at the end. The Eagles trailed 58-55 with 0.13 left after Lawrence County missed a free throw, but their game tying 3-point shot clanked off the rim.
“I probably should have called timeout to set up something in that scenario,” Baine Garner said. “But we still missed too many free throws. It was a close game against a good team, and you have to make free throws, and we struggled to do that tonight.”
Coleman Garner finished with 14 to lead the Eagles, while Payton Davenport had 11.
For Lawrence County, the win was a strong rebound from their first loss of the season against Decatur on Friday night.
“We’re blessed really. Because we could have been real down and out after Friday,” Carpenter said. “But we got a good win, and now we get ready for area play.”
Lawrence County girls 77, East Lawrence 30: Jayden Orr had 14 points and Josie Montgomery had 13 as the Lawrence County Lady Devils cruised to a win over East Lawrence on Saturday.
Myla Whetstone led the Eagles with eight.
The win moves the Red Devils to 6-2, while East Lawrence drops to 1-6.
