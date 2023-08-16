Jamboree between Lawrence County, Hatton to give glimpse of what’s to come

Hatton and Lawrence County will use their annual jamboree football game this week to help determine starting quarterbacks, get experience for players in new positions and establish bragging rights.
The jamboree will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lawrence County High School. The format will include two quarters of junior high play followed by two quarters of varsity competition and two quarters of junior varsity units.
“This will be a good opportunity to see who the starters are," said West Chamness, Hatton assistant coach. "We get a good chance to see everybody work against somebody else, get lined up and see if we’re able to do what we want to do this early in the season. Hopefully, we’ll get a good look at everybody and be able to make some good decisions as far as starting lineups.”
Hatton will field a new core on offense after graduating its starting quarterback, Briley Kirby, last year. Tasean Love and Kenyon Suggs are competing to take over for the all-county quarterback. A starter has yet to be decided, so the jamboree will be a time of evaluation for the Hornets coaching staff, according to Denton Bowling, Hatton's head coach.
Hatton has also moved its starting running back from last year, Alex Brackin, to the linebacker position so there will be a new ball carrier for the Hornets. Bowling said they would have a running back by-committee to start the season, and the jamboree will serve as a preview of who they plan to field. Running backs who will take reps during the jamboree will be K.D. Porter, Karvieon Black and Terrion Clopton.
Weston Burney, an all-county defensive lineman last year for Hatton, will get reps at his new linebacker position. Parker Huff and Cole Borden will get to try out their new positions in the defensive backfield after being moved to safety from defensive end over the summer.
“It’s good to bring two county schools together, because there’s only one county game (during the season) and that’s us versus East Lawrence,” said Bowling. “So you still get some of the passion of that and a tidbit of the future. We may be playing against each other in the regular season when classifications change. This could be kind of a precursor to seeing that happen.”
Lawrence County also has two players competing at quarterback. Junior Parker Frost went down with a season-ending injury during the Red Devils' game against Russellville last year. His replacement was sophomore Jack Boyll. Frost is back this season and both he and Boyll will receive reps at the quarterback position during the jamboree, according to coach Trent Walker.
Jakob Terry will take his first game under the lights as an assistant coach for the Red Devils this year. He played baseball under Bowling during his time at Lawrence County before graduating in 2015.
“Coach Bowling was actually my defensive coordinator and coach. So I’ve had a little chip wanting to get to him,” Terry said of Hatton's coach. “But he beat me twice when I was in Sheffield so I’m looking forward to that little bit of rivalry with Coach Bowling.”
Lawrence County will also have multiple players taking reps at running back on Friday. Drew Gatlin, Arnold Alexander and Sutton Philips are all being evaluated for the starting position, according to Walker.
“The kids value those two quarters (of the jamboree) a lot. We want to play really well. We want confident football and our guys to play hard,” Walker said. “Last year I feel like we were still putting things in and we had a ton of growing pains in those two quarters of football. So I am looking for a more assertive and confident system.”
Returning for Lawrence County is the county’s leader in receiving yards last year, Braylon Dame. Left tackle Eli Long will also be under the lights for the first time in two years after recovering from an injury.
Lawrence County defensive end Jesse Cartee said the momentum of winning the jamboree could help them in winning other games this season. He cited the games against Danville and Guntersville as ones it could help them win.
“I think coming off the offseason we need to hit the ground running against Hatton,” said Kaiden Wear, safety and receiver for Lawrence County. “We can’t start off flat like we did last year against Hatton.”
Parker Huff, a safety in Hatton’s defense, said a win against Lawrence County would be nice but that the game's purpose is to get them ready for the real season.
“I just look at it like a practice game, an opportunity for us to go out there and get better," said Tayden Montgomery, a tackle for Hatton.
