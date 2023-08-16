Jamboree between Lawrence County, Hatton to give glimpse of what’s to come

Hatton running back Carsen Reed eludes a defender in last year’s Jamboree.

 Caleb Suggs / Special to The Advertiser

Hatton and Lawrence County will use their annual jamboree football game this week to help determine starting quarterbacks, get experience for players in new positions and establish bragging rights.

The jamboree will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lawrence County High School. The format will include two quarters of junior high play followed by two quarters of varsity competition and two quarters of junior varsity units.

