The Moulton Advertiser boys All-County team
Player of the year: Cookie Cobb - In his final year with the Chiefs the R.A. Hubbard star averaged 16 points per game and five rebounds per game while helping lead his team to the Elite Eight. Cobb was also MVP of the Lawrence County tournament and a third team All-State selection.
--
Coach of the year: Chris Lewis, R.A. Hubbard -In his first season as head coach, Lewis led the Chiefs to a 17-6 record, a county championship and to the Elite Eight.
--
First team
Cookie Cobb, R.A. Hubbard
Kahne Little, Hatton
Tre Kellogg, R.A. Hubbard
Isaih Hubbard, East Lawrence
Alandis Johnson, Lawrence County
-
Second team
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence
Braden Stafford, Hatton
Connor Southern, Lawrence County
Kyle Hampton, R.A. Hubbard
Briley Kerby, Hatton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.