The Moulton Advertiser boys All-County team 

Player of the year: Cookie Cobb - In his final year with the Chiefs the R.A. Hubbard star averaged 16 points per game and five rebounds per game while helping lead his team to the Elite Eight. Cobb was also MVP of the Lawrence County tournament and a third team All-State selection. 

Coach of the year: Chris Lewis, R.A. Hubbard -In his first season as head coach, Lewis led the Chiefs to a 17-6 record, a county championship and to the Elite Eight. 

First team 

Cookie Cobb, R.A. Hubbard

Kahne Little, Hatton 

Tre Kellogg, R.A. Hubbard

Isaih Hubbard, East Lawrence 

Alandis Johnson, Lawrence County 

Second team 

Coleman Garner, East Lawrence 

Braden Stafford, Hatton 

Connor Southern, Lawrence County 

Kyle Hampton, R.A. Hubbard 

Briley Kerby, Hatton 

