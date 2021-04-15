SOFTBALL - It took extra innings to decide the fate of Hatton and East Lawrence softball last week.
After six scoreless innings, both teams scored one run in the seventh in the eighth inning.
East Lawrence took a 2-1 lead in the eighth, but Hatton’s Anna Kate Potter won the game on a walk off single, scoring two runs.
Potter was the game’s leading hitter, finishing with two hits and two RBIs. Hatton’s Chloe Gargis also had two hits, as well as an RBI.
Tori Spears had two hits and an RBI for East Lawrence while Brooklyn Letson had two hits.
Mallie Yarbrough picked up the win in the circle, allowing three hits and one run in two and a half innings. Bradyn Mitchell pitched the first five and a half innings, allowing just three hits and one run.
Brooklyn Letson pitched the whole game for the Eagles, allowing 10 hits and three runs.
-
East Lawrence 7, Addison 2
Tori Spears had a huge game, finishing with three hits and three RBIs, as East Lawrence blasted Addison on Thursday.
Spears also picked up the win in the circle, allowing eight hits but just two runs with seven strikeouts.
Camryn Langley finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Ivee Jenkins and Makayla Austin each had two hits
-
West Morgan 5, Hatton 2:
Another extra inning game for Hatton softball saw the Hornets on the losing end this time around.
After trailing 2-0, Hatton tied the game 2-2 in the fifth thanks to a two run homer from Kailyn Quails.
West Morgan went on to win the game in the eighth inning, scoring three runs.
-
Lawrence County 6,East Limestone 5:
BASEBALL - The Red Devils built a strong lead and held off a rally from the Indians to pick up a win Saturday.
Kobe Strange led the team with two hits and three RBIs.
Kaden Edwards got the win on the mound, allowing just two hits and two runs in five innings with eight strikeouts.
-
Lawrence County 16, Westminster 5
12 runs in the second abd third innings allowed the Red Devils to get a big win.
Kaden Edwards and Cain Byars each had two hits and two runs.
-
Colbert County 8, Hatton 3
In a game played at Toyota Field in Huntsville, the Hornets couldn’t overcome a five run deficit.
Garson Pierce led the team with two hits.
Whitesburg Christian 11, Hatton 2
Despite taking an early 2-0 lead, Hatton couldn’t hang on to get an area win.
Ridge Harrison, Braden Stafford and Owen Brackin all had one hit.
