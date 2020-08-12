Lawrence County’s Hutto signs with Shelton State

One of Lawrence County’s most decorated athletes has finally found his next home.
Ty Hutto, who was a four-sport athlete for the Red Devils, signed his letter of intent to play for Shelton State.
He will be joining the school’s baseball team.
“I’m just ready to get down there and play,” Hutto said. “This has been my dream for so long.”
Hutto, like many other seniors, saw his last season cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Being the competitor that he is, the recent months of not being able to play have been difficult to say the least.
“It’s been tough. I’ve been very bored,” he said. “It sucked that the season ended when it did. I drove myself crazy sitting at home.”
Having your senior season end three weeks in could have made it tough for going on to the next level, but head baseball coach Ryan Bowerman knew that Hutto wouldn’t have any trouble in finding somewhere to go.
“You really want to see a kid go out winning an area game or playing in the playoffs. Definitely not the way that it happened this year,” said Bowerman. “But Ty has played since 7th or 8th grade. I knew he was always going to be a next level guy. Now he has that chance to further his career and he deserves it because he’s put in a lot of time and hard work.”
Hutto had some options, not just for baseball, which is why the decision took a little longer. But ultimately he decided that Shelton was the best place to help him reach his goals.
“My goal is to get into the SEC,” he said. “I feel that Shelton gives me the best chance at that.”
