Hatton still “experimenting” as area tournament nears

HATTON - Area tournament might be a week away, but that doesn’t mean the Hatton Hornets are done working things out.
Hatton defeated East Lawrence 16-0 on Monday.
Brianna Oliver and Bradyn Mitchell combined to toss a two-hit shutout for Hatton on Monday.
Oliver got the start and worked three innings, allowing one hit and one walk with five strikeouts. Mitchell pitched a scoreless fourth inning to close out the win, allowing one hit while striking out three.
Mitchell went 4-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs to lead Hatton’s offense, while Kyli Smith added two hits and three RBIs.
Callie Pittman and Mattie Rae Gillespie had one hit each for East Lawrence.
During the game the Hornets were still tinkering with their lineup. Oliver in the leadoff, with Kailyn Quails batting third and Mitchell in the cleanup were some of the changes.
“Of course the eye test matters but in softball you have to be able to analyze numbers and metrics,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “I look at it as what can I do to put my team in the best spot to be successful.”
Bowling said there are differing views on whether moving players around can be beneficial or detrimental, but he views it as trying to find the best lineup possible.
“We need that lineup to be as good as it can be, that’s what we experiment,” he said. “If a player is getting a lot of hits, but not a lot of RBIs, that’s something we need to look at.”
“We’re open and honest about that with our players and they understand that. It’s all about putting them in the best position possible to succeed.”
Hatton will host the area tournament on May 1st. Bowling said the team still has things to work on, but he feels they’re headed in the right direction.
“We do a good job making the routine plays, but we still need to work on making those one or two extraordinary plays that I think you need to be able to make if you want to make a run,” Bowling said. “If we can get through the area, that’ll give us about a week before regionals to work on some things.”
