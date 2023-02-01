Stafford signs with Central Arkansas

HATTON - Braden Stafford knew he had a decision to make.
Spread out in front of him were hats to five different schools. But, only one would be his new home.
After picking up a hat for Bethel University initially, the Hatton senior offensive lineman tossed it aside, opting instead for the hat from the University of Central Arkansas instead.
Stafford inked his letter just moments later, ensuring on National Signing Day that he would be a part of the Bears' football program.
"Central Arkansas was my second DI (Division one) offer and ever since they've kept in constant contact with me," Stafford said. "When I went up there and checked it out, that purple and grey field just felt like home."
A three sport athlete, Stafford started for the Hornets on both offensive and defensive line for four years. He becomes Hatton's second ever Division I football signee.
"The great thing about Braden is he has great bend and that's huge for someone his size," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "By being a three sport athlete, he's allowed himself to develop into an athlete that can move very well. He'll have a chance to make an impact early."
