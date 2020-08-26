Lady Hornets open season with wins over Lexington and Clements

Football wasn’t the only sport that returned last week as volleyball also got in on the fun.
The season opened for most county teams Thursday and the Hatton Hornets took advantage by defeating Lexington and Clements in a Tri Match they hosted.
In the first match they defeated Lexington 2-1 (25-19,19-25 and 16-140. Kailyn Quails led with four kills and two blocks, while Olivia Anderson finished with four blocks and a kill. Dagen Brown had 155 assists.
In the second match the Hornets swept Clements 2-0 (25-21 and 25-15). Quails again led the team with eight kills and two aces. Bradyn Mitchell finished with four kills and three aces.
Hatton also competed in the Brooks tournament on Saturday where they were the Silver Bracket champions.
They went 3-2 on the day, defeating Fayette County, Brooks, and Belgreen.
Hatton defeated Lexington 2-1 (20-25, 25-23, 11-15), lost to Huntsville 2-1 (25-21, 16-25, 13-15), defated Fayette County 2-0 (25-11, 25-22), lost to Brooks 2-1 (25-20, 22-25, 15-5) and defeated Belgreen 2-0 (25-9, 25-21).
Quails finished the tournament with 24 kills, 11 aces and 3 blocks. Olivia Anderson and Chloe hood had 15 and 10 kills respectively. Dagen Brown had 33 assists, 21 digs, 8 aces and a kill.
(0) comments
