Photos from Saturday's county round robin between Lawrence County, Hatton and East Lawrence
Gallery: Lawrence County baseball round robin
- Caleb Suggs Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
- Baddoo delivers again for Tigers with winning hit vs Twins
- Senate gives Biden a big tool to work around GOP filibuster
- Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
- Bill would let students enroll in schools outside districts
- US weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies
- Union, coal company reach tentative deal to end strike
- Evacuation order lifted at Florida leaky phosphate reservoir
Most Popular
Articles
- Rogersville woman arrested in Moulton for drug possession
- Hartselle man arrested on DUI and drug possession charges
- Foot-chase, stand-off with Lawrence deputies leads to Trinity man’s arrest
- Hamilton suspects arrested for child endangerment following March 11 drug arrest
- Thompson leaves lasting legacy at Lawrence County
- Harrison ends stellar career at Hatton
- Couple celebrates 60th anniversary. “We’ve had a blessed life.”
- 2020-21 Moulton Advertiser All-County Girls Basketball Team
- Four county stars among 12 area players on All-State basketball team
- Friday afternoon fire destroys East Lawrence home
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.