New place, same game; Former R.A. Hubbard students stand out on the Hatton gridiron

Tristen Garth (left) and K.D. Porter stand in front of the Hatton Hornets field house.

It’s been over a year since the Lawrence County School Board closed local high school, R. A. Hubbard and dispersed its students across the county. Of those 150 students unsettled, two can be seen on senior posters outside of the Hatton field house.

“These folks, they love you and treat you like your family,” said Tristen Garth, who transferred to Hatton High School. “By the time summer workouts started, I was already friends with everybody.” 

