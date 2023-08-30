New place, same game; Former R.A. Hubbard students stand out on the Hatton gridiron

It’s been over a year since the Lawrence County School Board closed local high school, R. A. Hubbard and dispersed its students across the county. Of those 150 students unsettled, two can be seen on senior posters outside of the Hatton field house.
“These folks, they love you and treat you like your family,” said Tristen Garth, who transferred to Hatton High School. “By the time summer workouts started, I was already friends with everybody.”
Garth originally transferred to East Lawrence, however, he chose to go to Hatton in September of last year. Making him ineligible to play at his defensive tackle position until week four of this year versus Tharptown.
K.D. Porter moved to Hatton after the closure of his old school and will be taking the Hornets’ gridiron for the second year. But this year as a running back after taking reps on the line in the past.
He said even though it took him a few weeks to get comfortable with the new school and team, “The transition was smooth, they treated us nice,” Porter said. “I got along with everybody in school and on the field. They were very welcoming.”
Denton Bowling, head coach of the Hornets football team, said when Porter came he was the only junior male athlete that had transferred from R. A. Hubbard. Porter was on an island, almost, according to Bowling.
“He came in and he was real quiet to begin with, as anybody would be when you take on new surroundings. I think it spoke a lot about the kids we had in the program at the time that took him under their wing,” Bowling said. “I thought it spoke a lot about him to be able to say ‘here I am and I’m going to take this challenge on’ and now he’s proven that he’s an integral part of what we do here as a team.”
Garth said he has been playing football since he could walk and has always played on the defensive line, his favorite position.
“Triston, on the other hand, came to us about week four and he’s practicing every day. He hasn’t missed a day out here. That says a lot about a kid that is willing to go through practice in the heat of the summer, knowing you’re going to miss three or four games of the season in order to play,” Bowling said. “So we are really looking forward to getting him. We feel like he’s a game-changer for us and what we want to do defensively.”
Bowling said he sees Porter as a leader and that he will start this year, but which side of the ball that will be on remains undecided.
“We tried KD at a couple of positions last year, trying to find what he can do to help us. It’s like trying to find the right puzzle pieces and with him, we tried him at linebacker. He wasn’t shy of physical contact, but his perception in the system he was in prior was different,” Bowling said. "We used him at defensive end to pass rush and against Lawrence County he had a sack. Running Back, he’s got a low center of gravity, he’s really explosive, big legs, a powerful back. We’re looking for big things this season with him.”
Porter said he originally didn’t like playing football, but after seeing his family’s success, he grew to love the game. He said he looked up to his cousin Antonio Langham, who played on the 1992 University of Alabama National Championship team and would then go onto the NFL.
Bowling said he is also looking forward to seeing Garth on the field and thinks his ceiling is high.
“In practice, he’s so fast off the football, he fires off so well. He uses his hands great, a really strong kid. As a defensive lineman, he’s going to shake things up for us on the defensive interior,” Bowling said, “Which ultimately makes us a better team because now we can use a rotation tackle. Where a lot of the time in 2A we’re limited to having to use kids on both sides, so it gives us that added depth.”
He said the coaching staff will primarily keep him on one side of the ball. That way, he catches on faster.
“As a coach, you always want someone to be the alpha and you always want the right kid to be the alpha. There’s several kids in our locker room that we feel could really be that alpha and respond in the moment. Somebody’s going to have to step up when times are tough,” Bowling said. “This game teaches you a lot about life and when things don’t go your way it’s easy to roll over, lay down and point the finger at somebody else, but ultimately it’s about ownership and taking responsibility. Both Triston and KD have shown those attributes as they’ve matured.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.