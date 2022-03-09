Back to back: Lawrence County cross country receives rings

MOULTON - The mindset for Lawrence County High School was go big or go home, and when it came to celebrating their state championship cross country team, it was to go big all the way.
The Lawrence County girls won their second straight 5A cross country championship back in November. Last week a ceremony was held in their honor.
LCHS pulled out all the stops, with live music, light shows and funny skits, all of which came in front of a packed gymnasium.
"It was important for us to do something special because this is a huge milestone," said Lawrence County cross country coach Stanley Johnson. "Dr. (Thomas) Jones wanted us to do something big. Not just to honor the team, but to show the rest of Lawrence County High School that you can do something special too."
The ceremony concluded with the official handing out of the rings, the Red Devils' second piece of hardware in two years.
"It's very exciting," said Katie Mae Coan. "It shows how much hard work we put in. All offseason, all summer, we were always together."
The pomp and circumstance of the ceremony was for good reason. The Lawrence County girls cross country brought home the 5A state championship for the second year in a row and it wasn't even close.
The Red Devils finished with 31 points as a team, 66 points ahead of second place UMS-Wright.
Savannah Williams and Katie Mae Coan were the top two runners in the 5A girls event. Williams finished first with a time of 18:56.04, while Coan placed second with 19:06.34.
Katie Dumas and Taylor Williams also finished in the top 10, placing seventh and eighth respectively.
The runners helped lead the Red Devils to not only a second championship, but also set the record for fastest girls team in Lawrence County history.
Johnson has been a part of many successful cross country teams, but there was just something different about this one.
"The difference is the girl's relationships. I've had such great leadership in the past, but when you have girls like Savannah and Taylor (Williams) and Katie Mae who are the captains and the leaders, they're so competitive and they pull out the very best in everyone," Johnson said. "Even when we won a championship last year, they remained hungry to be the best."
Johnson was named the national cross country coach of the year for the Red Devils' special season. Savannah Williams was named the Decatur Daily and The Moulton Advertiser runner of the year.
The junior battled injuries as a sophomore in 2020, fueling her to come back with a vengeance. "I felt like I needed to do it," Williams said. "I felt like I had something to prove."
The situation was flip flopped for Savannah's sister Taylor. After winning runner of the year in 2020, Taylor battled injuries in 2021.
She hopes to make a similar comeback to her sister in 2022.
"I think next season if we're both healthy it's going to allow us to push each other and help our team reach new heights."
The Red Devils have already been back at work. Citizens of Moulton can likely see them running through neighborhoods as they prepare to chase a third straight state championship.
Three straight has never been achieved in LCHS history, but with all the top runners returning, Johnson said if any team can do it, it's this one.
"These girls work as hard as any I've ever seen. They don't have to be prodded to train," Johnson said. "It's going to be harder this year. Scottsboro drops down (from 6A to 5A) and some private schools are moving up. But this team is never satisfied, and if anybody can win three straight, it's them."
