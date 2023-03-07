East Lawrence taps Hampton as new football coach

CADDO - The East Lawrence Eagles have found their next football coach.
The Eagles selected Mac Hampton to be the school's 21st head coach.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CADDO - The East Lawrence Eagles have found their next football coach.
The Eagles selected Mac Hampton to be the school's 21st head coach.
The announcement was made on the school's Facebook page late Monday night.
Hampton spent this past season as an assistant coach for the Eagles and now takes over for Sean Holt, who spent the last two years as the head coach of East Lawrence.
"I look for Coach Hampton to bring stability to the football program at East Lawrence," said East Lawrence Principal Gaylon Parker. "He is from here and he knows what it takes to be successful."
"The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive," Parker added.
When the job became available, Parker outlined what he felt the school needed in a new coach.
“We will be looking for someone who can develop our players to their fullest potential. That just doesn’t involve Friday nights,” Parker said in January. “We need an intense strength and conditioning program and someone who will bring stability for our kids.”
Parker felt that Hampton fulfilled those requirements.
Prior to last season, Hampton was the head coach of the now closed R.A. Hubbard High School. He spent five seasons with the Chiefs, compiling a 26-27 record with three playoff trips.
Hampton is a graduate of East Lawrence High School and played college football at Alabama A&M.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.