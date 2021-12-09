Britnell signs with Snead State

One of Lawrence County’s top softball players signed to move to the next level Tuesday when Trinity Britnell inked her letter of intent with Snead State community college,
“I am absolutely blessed,” Britnell said. “I know this is a rare chance that not a lot of people get. I’m thankful I’ve been able to get the exposure to get this opportunity.”
Britnell says picking Snead was an easy choice.
“As soon as I stepped on the campus I just kind of knew,” she said. “The environment that they put off was where I needed to be to be successful.”
Britnell is the third player to sign under head coach Cortney Lovelady who spoke glowingly about her player.
“The biggest thing that sticks out about Trinity is how dependable she is and her work ethic,” Lovelady said. “She works as hard if not harder than most people I see. She’s also very coachable.”
Lovelady thinks Snead is getting a special player.
“I think Snead got a steal with her,” she said. “She has a very good arm. She won some big games for us last year. I know I can count on her.”
Britnell hopes she can be that special player for Snead.
“I hope they’re getting a team player,” she said. “I definitely know that I can benefit the team to the best of my ability.”
