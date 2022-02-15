BELGREEN – Cookie Cobb couldn’t believe it.
After a go ahead shot by Belgreen was missed with just a few seconds to go, the R.A. Hubbard star grabbed the rebound looking to take a few steps before heaving a desperation shot to potentially avoid overtime.
What happened next was an almost unbelievable scenario.
Before taking his shot Cobb was fouled with .8 seconds to go, giving the senior one free throw attempt to seal the win for his team.
He didn’t miss.
“I just couldn’t believe man I just couldn’t believe it,” Cobb said. “it was my time to shine.”
R.A. Hubbard went on the road Tuesday night and upset Belgreen 38-37. The win, which came against last year’s 1A state runner up, catapults the Chiefs to the Northwest Regional tournament for the first time since 2018.
“These kids have just bought in. They’re all in and they believe in the process,” said R.A. Hubbard’s first year coach Chris Lewis. “Tonight was just another step and it was tough. They’re a good team, a great coached team and this is a tough environment. But our kids weren’t going to be denied.”
The game couldn’t have started any worse for R.A. Hubbard. Belgreen raced to a 12-0 lead early and the Chiefs barely avoided being shut out in the first quarter.
“I told them before the game that we have to control the tempo, and in that first quarter we let them control it,” Lewis said. “Once we controlled it, started pushing the ball, the guys really settled down.”
Settled down they did.
After outscoring the Bulldogs 16-12 in the second quarter to cut the halftime lead to 24-18, the Chiefs dominated the second half. Belgreen made just two field goals in the second half, only managing to stay in the game thanks to free throws.
Cobb led Hubbard with a game high 20 points, while Trey Kellogg added 12. Will Bonner led Belgreen with 18, 14 of which came from free throws.
“Cookie and Trey have made such great strides,” Lewis said. “It was awesome to see Cookie step up in such a crucial moment like he did.”
R.A. Hubbard will play at Wallace State in the regional tournament on Monday Feb. 21. The Chiefs will play Pickens County at 1:30 pm.
“Feels great (going to Wallace),” said Lewis. “I’m ready to go.”
