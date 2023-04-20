Hatton’s Little, Henley led Hornets to a strong season

HATTON - For Hatton star Kahne Little and head coach Justin Henley, 2022-23 was a successful season.
The Hornets finished the year 19-9, climbing as high as No. 2 in the Class 2A state rankings. Little had a stellar season, averaging 17.2 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Because of the duo’s success, the two were chosen as the county boys coach and player of the year.
For Hatton, the success was impressive. With the closure of R.A. Hubbard, the Hornets were still welcoming in new faces right up until the season started.
“We had new guys coming in all the way into the fall. Add that with football, and a lot of them weren’t playing together until right when the season started,” Henley said.
Henley’s been to many stops in his coaching career, but even he admitted he hadn’t seen anything like this.
“Even in my college days we still knew what we had,” Henley said. “For us to go into the year not having any idea what we could do and have the start and success we did, you have to give a lot of credit to the kids.”
For Little, 2022-23 also brought a lot of individual change. After being the focal point of the team a season ago, Little had to learn to take on a new role.
“We were trying to have him off the ball more and not wear him out as much. It was definitely a different role for him,” Henley said.
Of course, stars always find a way to get the ball in their hand.
“It always ended up in his hands in some way. That’s just when he’s at his best,” Henley said. “He’s the guy that makes us go.”
And despite finishing with over 17 points per game, Henley said he’s still not at his peak.
“He knows he can be even better, more efficient and consistent,” Henley said. “The biggest thing about him is he stays in the gym. I have no doubt that he can be a guy that averages over 20.”
