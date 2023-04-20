Hatton’s Little, Henley led Hornets to a strong season
Deangelo McDaniel

HATTON - For Hatton star Kahne Little and head coach Justin Henley, 2022-23 was a successful season. 

The Hornets finished the year 19-9, climbing as high as No. 2 in the Class 2A state rankings. Little had a stellar season, averaging 17.2 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game. 

