Prep softball: Lawrence County finishes runner-up at NW bash

The Lawrence County softball team had a busy few days last week.
The Red Devils played nine total games from Thursday to Monday and that included a runner up finish at the Northwest Alabama bash softball tournament in Florence.
Lawrence County 4, Russellville 3:
The Red Devils used three home runs to overcome an early 2-0 deficit and get an important area win over the Golden Tigers last Thursday.
Lawrence County scored three runs in the third inning, two off a homerun from Sadie Thompson and another off a solo homer from Rylie Terry.
Madelyn Ray put the Red Devils up for good with a solo homer in the fourth inning.
Ray led the team with two hits and an RBI.
Patti-Anne Smith picked up the complete game win in the circle. She allowed eight hits and three runs in seven innings with five strikeouts.
Lawrence County 5, McNair Central (Tennessee) 1:
The Red Devils built a five-run lead to cruise to an easy win.
AB McKay led the team with two hits. Trinity Britnell picked up the win, allowing five hits but just one run.
Lawrence County 9, Florence 0:
The Red Devils tallied 13 hits to blow out the Falcons on Friday.
Rylie Terry, Pattie-Anne Smith, Madelyn Ray and Maggie Shelton each had two hits, while Kendall Terry had a hit and three RBIs.
McKenzie Hyche pitched the shutout win, allowing just two total hits.
Lawrence County 2, Hartselle 6:
The Red Devils first loss came to a streaking Hartselle team.
AB McKay led the team with a hit and two RBIs.
Lawrence County 15, Phil Campbell 4:
A three hit, four RBI day for AB McKay led the Red Devils to another blowout win.
Rylie Terry finished with four hits, while Anna Clare Hutto and Madelyn Ray each had three, Patti Anne Smith had two hits and three RBIs.
Lawrence County 7, Loretto 1:
Rylie Terry and Madelyn Ray each tallied two hits and two RBIs, to lead Lawrence County to another big win.
Lawrence County 6, Lexington 5:
The Red Devils scored three runs in the final two innings to overcome an 5-3 deficit.
AB McKay led the team with two hits and an RBI.
Lawrence County 1, Hartselle 3:
In the finals of the NW bash, Lawrence County again fell victim to Hartselle.
Patti Anne Smith pitched a strong game, allowing just three hits and three runs.
Lawrence County 13, Mars Hill 14:
Despite outhitting the Panthers 19-16, Lawrence County came up just short in this high scoring affair.
Madelyn Ray led the team with five hits and two RBIs. AB McKay finished with four hits and an RBI, while Rylie Terry had two hits and four RBIs. Sadie Thompson finished with a hit and three RBIs.
