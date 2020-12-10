Garrett Lee led three Lawrence County players in double figures with 13 points as the Red Devils defeated Fairview 54-52 on Friday.
Connor Southern had 13 points for the Red Devils, while Alandis Johnson added 10 points.
The Red Devils scored 11 points in the first quarter, 12 in the second, 13 in the third and 18 in the fourth.
Evan Alred and Brody Sparks each had four points for Lawrence County.
Lawrence County boys 47, R.A. Hubbard 42
Ben Michael Bennett poured in a game-high 16 points to lead Lawrence County past a county rival Thursday.
Lee scored eight points for the Red Devils, while Sparks and Johnson added six points each.
Tyrus Johnson led Hubbard with 12 points. Quintez McCoy scored 11.
The Lawrence County girls secured the sweep for the Red Devils earlier on Thursday, defeating the Chiefs 64-22.
Lawrence County girls 60, Fairview 53
Lawrence County had a big third quarter to pick up the win Friday.
Leading 23-20 after two quarters, the Red Devils outscored Fairview 20-13 in the third to extend their lead to 43-33 and put the game out of reach.
Sadie Thompson led Lawrence County with 15 points and six assists. Ava Boyll had 10 points, while Jayden Orr added eight.
East Lawrence boys 56, Lexington 39
The Eagles throttled the Wildcats to earn their second win in a row.
Payton Davenport scored a game high 18 points, while also finishing with seven rebounds. Coleman scored 12 points and Nate Tucker finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
