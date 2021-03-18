Denton Bowling’s Hatton softball team expects to contend for a spot in the state tournament every year.
The Hornets won the Class 2A state title in 2017 and were ranked No. 1 in the state last year when the season ended prematurely.
Should the Hornets be fortunate enough to make another trip this spring, their destination will be different.
The AHSAA announced Wednesday it is moving the state softball tournaments this year and next year from Montgomery to Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.
This year’s event will be May 18-22. The state baseball tournament, which will be held the same week, remains in Montgomery.
Bowling believes Choccolocco represents an upgrade from the facilities at Lagoon Park.
“I think it’s a great move,” Bowling said. “… It’s beautiful. It’s spread out. It’s not congested. You’re not playing on a field you shouldn’t be playing on.”
The Choccolocco fields have permanent outfield fences as opposed to the temporary fence pieces installed at the Montgomery fields. Outfielders occasionally run into or fall over the temporary fences, making fly ball pursuit awkward.
Bowling pointed out the Oxford facility’s outfield fences also include foul poles, so there aren’t disputes over home runs and foul balls.
Bowling, who also coaches football at Hatton, said the move also is a way for the AHSAA to elevate softball to first-tier status along with football, basketball and baseball.
“I think it brings credence to what we’re trying to accomplish,” he said. “… You want to grow the sport.”
It’s too early to know which teams will get to enjoy the new site yet. Hatton, for example, will be competing with powerhouses Mars Hill and Pisgah as well as other good teams for one of two spots from the 2A North Regional. That event will be at the Florence Sportsplex.
But Bowling is happy about the state tournament site change.
“I’m glad it’s done,” he said. “It’s about time.”
