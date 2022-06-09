Inman takes over at Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Red Devils have a new softball coach.
Will Inman was chosen as the new coach just a few weeks ago.
A graduate of Lawrence County High School, Inman takes over for Cortney Lovelady, who decided to step down after two and a half seasons (2020 was cut short due to COVID) at the helm.
“I’m very excited and ready to put the work in,” said Inman. “I’m looking forward to the work we have this summer that hopefully will lead to success in spring time.”
Inman takes over a Red Devil squad that went 11-27 this past season but featured mostly underclassmen, including several freshmen and sophomores. Inman says he likes the youth of his team as it gives him almost a blank canvas to work with.
“Our team is very young. I think 19 of our 25 will be freshmen and sophomores,” said Inman. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’ve got a lot of young talented players and that’s exciting. The future is bright.”
Lawrence County had its first summer play date Monday at Hatton, where two divided Red Devil teams took on Florence and the host Hornets.
“Our youthfulness showed, but that helped us establish what exactly we need to work on,” Inman said, “The main thing is I have to get to know these girls. I have to understand what we can do and what we can’t do. It’s going to be a challenge, but we have a very good group of girls.”
Being a graduate of LCHS, many are no doubt familiar with Inman, However, for those that aren’t, what can you expect him to bring to the table?
“We’re going to be a very aggressive style team,” Inman said. “We’re not going to lay back as a team. I want them to have an aggressive mindset as a team, at the plate, in the circle and on defense. I hope that makes the game as fun as possible, but we want to win. Winning is always fun.”
