R.A. Hubbard dominates fourth quarter to knock off Pickens County, advance to Elite Eight

HANCEVILLE – R.A. Hubbard head coach Chris Lewis has talked after each game this year of his team buying into the process.
Monday afternoon showed exactly why.
Heading into the fourth quarter of their Northwest regional semifinals game with Pickens County, the Chiefs trailed by four.
The Chiefs’ buy-in to Lewis’ process paid off in a big way as they outscored Pickens County 15-3 in the fourth quarter to win 42-34. The win earns R.A. Hubbard's first trip to the Elite Eight since 2018.
“The process is everything and with everything that has gone on this season it feels good to know that these guys have all bought into it,” Lewis said.
That buy-in helped the Hubbard players remain completely unfazed in the face of a fourth quarter deficit.
“It’s just about staying in the moment,” said R.A Hubbard senior Cookie Cobb. “It’s not about the previous quarter, it’s not about thinking ahead, just controlling what you can control in the moment.”
Despite having a first year head coach and a group of players that had never played at Wallace State, home of the Northwest Regional, the Chiefs came out on fire, racing to a 15-5 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“We had been talking all week to act like we had been here before,” Lewis said.
“I was here as an eighth grader even though I didn't get to play,” Cobb said. “I just told the guys to play your game and you'll get used to it.”
Pickens County eventually rebounded, cutting the lead to 17-12 at halftime and taking a 31-27 lead after the third quarter.
However, a crucial defensive adjustment would be the key to R.A. Hubbard’s dominant fourth quarter.
“We had been in a triangle look and the adjustment they made was to slide their big guy from high post down into front of the rim,” Lewis said. “After that we switched to a box, which allowed us to keep three (Javion Belle McCary) from driving. That kept them to the three point line and it wasn’t enough for them.”
Cobb led R.A. Hubbard in scoring with 15 points, while Kyle Hampton added 11. Trey Kellogg finished with six blocks.
KeMaurion Plott led Pickens County with 14.
The win sets up a rematch between Hubbard and Covenant Christian Wednesday at 5:45 in the 1A Northwest Regional finals. The area foes have met three times this season, with the Eagles coming out on top each time.
Third time’s the charm is the old cliché, but R.A. Hubbard believes the fourth time could be its charm.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but we look forward to it,” Lewis said. “I think this is our turn. We just gotta go out there and fight for it.”
