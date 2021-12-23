Top 10 county sports stories of 2021

No. 10: Five area players selected for 2021 ASWA All-State football team
Five county players were chosen to be on the 2021 ASWA All-State football team.
Those players included Keyondrick Cobb an dMontavious Orr from R.A. Hubbard as well as Aiden Smith, Braden Stafford and Briley Kerby from Hatton.
No. 9: Lawrence County names Walker as new head football coach
After nine seasons and four playoff trips at Lawrence County, Rich Dutton left to take the head coaching job at Grissom High School.
That made way for the hire of Trent Walker, who made it to the county from Cullman where he was a longtime assistant coach.
No. 8: East Lawrence moves to 4A
After going to 4A and dropping back to 3A at the last minute in 2019, East Lawrence moved up for good this time around.“With us being the largest 3A school and our numbers growing we kind of knew it was coming. It definitely didn’t come as a surprise,” said East Lawrence head coach Sean Holt. “Whether it’s 3A or 4A, you still have to come to work every day,” Holt said. “I’m not one of those guys that believes there’s some great secret to success. Hard work still pays off.”
No. 7: Hatton downs Sheffield (again) to make playoffs
In 2020 the Hatton Hornets dominated Sheffield to earn their first playoff berth since 2015.
A year later they did it again.
The Hornets knocked off the Bulldogs, this time on the road, to punch their ticket for the second year in a row.
With just two seniors and facing a gauntlet of schedule, the Hornets overcome the odds to reach the playoffs once again.
“Hats off to those kids,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling after the game. “They battled all year, through the ups and the downs, the trials and the tribulations. They’re a resilient group.”
No. 6: Hutto reaches 1,000 wins, Lawrence County and Hatton advance to state
Both the Lawrence County and Hatton volleyball teams advanced to the state tournament this year.
Along the way Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto earned her 1,000 win when the Red Devils knocked off Ramsay in their final game of the regional tournament.
“Earlier this season we didn’t know if we’d get there, then last night Anna Clare (Hutto) asked me how close I was. I calculated it and showed it to her and it said 999,” Robyn Hutto said. “It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long but it’s a great achievement and it’s even sweeter that it came in Anna Clare’s senior year.”
First year head coach Amy Speegle led Hatton to it’s second straight state tournament appearance.
“It feels great. I knew they were completely capable,” said Hatton head coach Amy Speegle.after advancing. “A lot of these kids are multi-sport athletes so I have a lot of softball and basketball players. I feel like they’re pulling that success to volleyball. They want to do just as great of things in volleyball.”
No. 5: Culver leaves East Lawrence, Holt takes over
East Lawrence fans were thrown for a loop when head football coach Bo Culver left over the summer. Culver had led the Eagles to the best season in school history in 2020.
Defensive coordinator Sean Holt stepped up on short notice.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and one of the things I’ve learned is you never stop learning,” Holt said at the time of the hire. “That they felt I was the right man for the job, that definitely gives you some confidence.”
No. 4: Lawrence County claims county championship
It was an all Red Devil affair at the 2021 Lawrence County tournament, which took place after weeks of speculation on whether it would be canceled.
One of the better tournaments in recent memory, the Lawrence County girls upset top seeded Hatton in a revenge game from the previous year’s county finals.
Meanwhile, the Red Devil boys claimed their second straight county crown with a come from behind win over host East Lawrence in the last minute and nine seconds.
No. 3: Hatton punches ticket to Final Four
In what was a joyous day for Hatton High School, both the boys and girls basketball teams won the Northwest Regional Tournament to advance to the Final Four.
The girls team finally got over the hump after two straight Wallace exits, fulfilling a promise made after the previous year’s loss.
The boys team advanced for the first time since 1999, when head coach Justin Henley sent the Hornets there as a player with game winning free throws.
No 2: Lawrence County dominantly repeats as state champions
A year after winning the 5A state cross country championship, the Lawrence County girls did it once again.
It wasn’t even close.
The Lawrence County girls cross country team brought home the 5A state championship for the second year in a row. The Red Devils finished with 31 points as a team, 66 points ahead of second place UMS-Wright.
Savannah and Taylor Williams, along with Katie Mae Coan helped lead a team that won the majority of their races, while setting the school record for fastest girls team.
“Some teams would be satisfied, but they were still hungry,” said Lawrence County head coach Stanley Johnson. “I’ve been in this long enough that I’ve seen upsets happen plenty of times. I tried to guard against that, but I really didn’t have to. They were never complacent, and continued to get better.”
No. 1: County football teams unify to honor fallen R.A. Hubbard players
Rivalries run deep in Lawrence County, but this summer showed that above all else Lawrence County is unified.
Tragedy struck the R.A. Hubbard community in June when football players DJ Wiggins and Javion Brown were killed in a car wreck.
The remaining three county schools showed uniformity at a memorial held at R,A. Hubbard high school, walking side by side wearing their individual school jerseys.
“It was indescribable,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “Everyone has their community, everyone bleeds their school colors, but at the end of the day everyone represents the 42.”
“It shows the caliber of people in this county and where people’s hearts are,” R.A. Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton said. “You can’t put something together like this and it will not be heartfelt. We really have people that have hearts of gold.”
The memorial was a fitting send off for two students who meant a lot to their community.
“Their time on earth may be over, but their spirits are still here,” Hampton said. “The time we spent with them and the memories we have, whether it’s a funny story, a conversation or just the friendship we had, will always keep their presence with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.