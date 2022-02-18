Hatton downs Addison to advance to regional finals

HANCEVILLE – For the third straight year, the Hatton girls will compete in the 2A regional finals, with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
Hatton defeated Addison 43-33 Friday in the 2A semifinals to advance for the third year in a row. Unlike the previous two years, however, the Hornets weren’t supposed to get here, which made it that much sweeter.
“It’s honestly exciting,” said Hatton junior Kailyn Quails. “A lot of people doubted us because we lost so many starters. Not many expected us to get here, but we showed them who we are.”
The first half went off almost without a hitch as the Hornets built a 24-14 lead by halftime. The second half though was a different story.
After having just six turnovers in the first half, Hatton committed 13 in the second and saw a 12-point lead dwindle to two. But thanks to a stingy defense, and some key shots down the stretch, the Hornets were able to pull away, going on 12-4 run to end the game.
“Chloe Gargis hit a big three down the stretch and then Kailyn and Dagen (Brown) handled the ball and were just leaders on the floor,” said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness.
Some second half adjustments were also key in the game.
“We played in the first half in a zone and it worked. But in the third quarter they started finding ways to get behind it,” Chamness said. “So, we switched to man, which we do a good job in, and they struggled with it. Then once we started taking care of the ball better, it just all fell into place.”
Hatton’s Dagen Brown was the star of the show. The junior was a perfect 4-4, both in field goals and free throws, and finished with 14 points, six assists and five steals.
“I feel good (about the performance), but I couldn’t do it without the team,” Brown said.
Quails added 10 points, while Gargis added nine.
Hatton will play Sulligent Tuesday at Wallace State at 4 pm.
