The 13th annual Pepsi Cross Country Invitational was held at the Moulton, H.A. Alexander Mini Park on Saturday.
In their usual fashion, Lawrence County High dominated the 5K large-school girls with two-time Lawrence County Runner of the Year Katie Mae Coan, taking the top spot with a time of 18:59. Katie Dumas rounded out the top five, with Avery Dutton 14 seconds behind to take seventh. Stella McDonald and Lillie McLemore took eleventh and twelfth respectively, putting Lawrence County in the lead with only 26 points, Corinth High School took second with 68.
In the boys 5K large-school race, Lawrence County High’s Blake Graham took the last podium position at third with a time of 16:35. Cade Padgett crossed the line three places behind him and Kain Parker took thirteenth to give Lawrence County third place in the race with 102 points. Corinth High School took first with 70.
In the small school section of the race, Hatton took home the top honors of the boys 5K with 45 points, next was Westminster Academy with a 40-point difference. Hatton’s Carson Masterson placed fourth with a time of 17:11. Calob Miley was only two positions behind at sixth. The Hornet’s Dakota Kidd and Isaiah Crosslin rounded out the top ten, respectively. East Lawrence also participated in only the boys’ section. However, their first outing as a team shower room for growth as they came in twenty-first.
On the girls’ side of things, it was a different story. Deshler High School took first with 101 points, Hatton placed in the top 7 with 162 points. The top runner for the Hornets was Emerson Summers, with a time of 24:03. Whitley Radford and Addyson Hitt rounded out the top three for Hatton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.