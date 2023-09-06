The 13th annual Pepsi Cross Country Invitational was held at the Moulton, H.A. Alexander Mini Park on Saturday.

In their usual fashion, Lawrence County High dominated the 5K large-school girls with two-time Lawrence County Runner of the Year Katie Mae Coan, taking the top spot with a time of 18:59. Katie Dumas rounded out the top five, with Avery Dutton 14 seconds behind to take seventh. Stella McDonald and Lillie McLemore took eleventh and twelfth respectively, putting Lawrence County in the lead with only 26 points, Corinth High School took second with 68.

