HATTON - Technically it wasn’t official. Also, technically the Red Devils didn’t care.
When Hatton quarterback Briley Kerby’s pass fell incomplete in the endzone to end the varsity portion of Friday’s annual Lawrence County vs. Hatton jamboree game, the Red Devils celebrated.
The scoreboard may have been keeping with the clock only, but it would’ve read Lawrence County 7, Hatton 6. And while the win may not be official, the taste of any victory after an 0-10 season was sweet.
“We’re trying to develop that enthusiasm for the game,” said Lawrence County head coach Trent Walker. “They were ecstatic competing, having joy in competition. They were celebrating playing together as a team and having success.”
“Success has been hard for us to have consistently so far so it was exciting.”
Like almost every Lawrence County and Hatton jamboree ever, the varsity action was tight and low scoring. However, it did give coaches their first look at the team under the lights.
“I thought our energy was good. Our kids all day were excited about getting to play someone other than each other,” Walker said. “Obviously, we had a lot of the first game mistakes. But overall, I was pleased. Defensively, we forced them to make long drives and offensively, while we were slow to start, we picked it up and started executing.”
Lawrence County now prepares for its season opener this Friday against a familiar opponent, the Danville Hawks. Danville was the final team to beat the Red Devils a season ago, and was also the last team Lawrence County beat, in October of 2020.
Friday’s contest comes with the utmost importance, as it would provide valuable momentum for Lawrence County this season.
“We know them well. It’s a local team, we’re expecting a great turnout and a great atmosphere,” Walker said. “This is a chance to set the tone for our season. We’ve got a long stretch of road games coming up so it’s important for us to play well early.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.