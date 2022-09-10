ARDMORE — Ardmore scored on its last possession of the first half and its first in the third quarter as the Tigers defeated visiting Lawrence County High 24-8 Friday night.
The Red Devils dropped to 1-3 and will host Hanceville in Moulton next Friday, while Ardmore evened its record at 2-2.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Wyatt Dutton scored on a two-yard touchdown run and Lawrence County led 6-0.
Ardmore took the lead for good on its next possession when Thomas Colston scored on a 16-yard run and Jeffrey Rodriguez added the extra point.
The Tigers increased their lead to 10-6 at intermission when Rodriguez booted a 30-yard field goal with no time showing on the clock. His kick came after Lawrence County was flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty.
On Ardmore's first possession of the second half, Brayden Hillis scored on a 45-yard run and Rodriguez added the PAT to increase Ardmore’s lead to 17-6.
Lawrence County had an opportunity early in the fourth quarter to cut into the Tigers’ lead, but the Devils were stopped on the half-yard line.
The game’s final score came when Colston scored on a six-yard run with 4:18 left in the game.
Deshler 70, East Lawrence 13: Deshler scored 35 first-quarter points and never looked back in a blowout win over East Lawrence in Class 4A, Region 7 play on Thursday.
The Tigers added three touchdowns in the second to take a 56-0 lead into halftime. East Lawrence got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Tylon Smith (six yards) and Kameron Pitt (three yards) to cut the lead to 56-13 in the third quarter but got no closer.
East Lawrence (0-3, 0-2) continues region play next week at West Limestone. Deshler (4-0, 2-0) plays at Wilson.
