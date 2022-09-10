ARDMORE — Ardmore scored on its last possession of the first half and its first in the third quarter as the Tigers defeated visiting Lawrence County High 24-8 Friday night.

The Red Devils dropped to 1-3 and will host Hanceville in Moulton next Friday, while Ardmore evened its record at 2-2.

